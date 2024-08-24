Argent Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,547 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,753.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of MGY traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $25.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,453. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.02. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $336.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.72 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MGY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.70.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

