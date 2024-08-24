Argent Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,375 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 816.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Axos Financial Trading Up 8.1 %

NYSE:AX traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.69. 756,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.43. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $79.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.52 and a 200 day moving average of $56.89.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80. The business had revenue of $484.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 23.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.