Argent Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Addus HomeCare worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,910,000 after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 798,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,135,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,857,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 289,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,968,000 after acquiring an additional 25,910 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.7% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 268,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADUS. Macquarie initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.57.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,500.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADUS stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,433. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $134.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.90 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

