Argent Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 60.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 3,317.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Paul L. Maddock, Jr. sold 9,634 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $1,094,037.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,702.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.20.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE CPK traded up $2.25 on Friday, reaching $116.88. 79,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,475. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.79 and a fifty-two week high of $120.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.08.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.78%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

