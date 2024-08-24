Argent Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 60.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,683 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,902,000 after buying an additional 27,582 shares in the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC bought a new stake in ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at $49,190,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ePlus by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,315,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ePlus

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $367,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,006.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.51. The stock had a trading volume of 163,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,278. ePlus inc. has a 52-week low of $53.53 and a 52-week high of $96.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.26). ePlus had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $554.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.05 million. Analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLUS. StockNews.com cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ePlus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

ePlus Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

