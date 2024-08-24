Argent Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $20,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.2% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.25.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of EXR traded up $4.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.22. 792,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,976. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $178.63.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.