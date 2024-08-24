Argent Capital Management LLC Purchases 22,256 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,256 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CBIZ worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 78,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 34.6% in the second quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in CBIZ by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 23.9% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 270,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,065,000 after buying an additional 52,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 688.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBZ. StockNews.com raised CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Sidoti upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

CBIZ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBZ traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.93. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.36.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.29). CBIZ had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $420.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

