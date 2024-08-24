Argent Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Exponent by 866.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Exponent during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $655,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,418,866.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $655,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,236 shares in the company, valued at $7,418,866.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Pye sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $415,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,721,550. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of EXPO traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.26. 242,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,541. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.61 and a 52-week high of $108.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 0.65.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $132.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

