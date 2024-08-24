Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) is Sather Financial Group Inc’s 4th Largest Position

Sather Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the period. Arista Networks comprises 6.9% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc owned about 0.09% of Arista Networks worth $98,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Arista Networks by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 113,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,813,000 after buying an additional 43,889 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 4,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.47, for a total transaction of $1,327,546.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total transaction of $69,988.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,278.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 4,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.47, for a total transaction of $1,327,546.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,377 shares of company stock valued at $36,773,806. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.38.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.8 %

ANET traded up $2.96 on Friday, hitting $355.13. The company had a trading volume of 964,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,217. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.90. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.25 and a 12-month high of $376.50. The company has a market cap of $111.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

