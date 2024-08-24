Ark (ARK) Trading 17.7% Higher This Week

Ark (ARK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $66.54 million and approximately $10.37 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ark has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000248 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000863 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000587 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001459 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001226 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 182,996,102 coins and its circulating supply is 182,995,756 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.