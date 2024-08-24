ARPA One Day Trading Volume Hits $22.42 Million (ARPA)

ARPA (ARPA) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last seven days, ARPA has traded 30.1% higher against the US dollar. One ARPA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ARPA has a market cap of $64.01 million and approximately $22.42 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000093 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.70 or 0.00247274 BTC.

About ARPA

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,459,388,698 tokens. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ARPA is arpanetwork.io. ARPA’s official message board is medium.com/@arpa.

ARPA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,459,388,698.4 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.04187815 USD and is up 2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 169 active market(s) with $19,104,759.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARPA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARPA using one of the exchanges listed above.

