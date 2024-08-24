Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Trading Up 6%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.05 and last traded at $25.02. 341,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,250,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.65.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.80). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 140.72% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $237,480.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,264.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 657.1% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,555,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,689,000 after buying an additional 7,425,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,404,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $354,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,451,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,061,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,496,000 after purchasing an additional 613,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,277,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,093,000 after purchasing an additional 454,631 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.