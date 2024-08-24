Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.01 and last traded at $38.96. 459,056 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,271,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.16.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.
Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the first quarter valued at $127,268,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth $44,514,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,514,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,095,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $33,141,000.
Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.
