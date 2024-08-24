Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 245,586 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,112,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,586 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF comprises about 1.7% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned 13.17% of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF worth $26,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,183,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,794. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $25.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.11.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2033 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2033. The fund will terminate in December 2033. IBTO was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.