Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires 300 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $6.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.38. 40,003,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,324,305. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.07. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

