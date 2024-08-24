Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys 24,670 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,670 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 450,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,549,000 after acquiring an additional 89,139 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
KO traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,834,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,990,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.74 and its 200-day moving average is $62.69. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $70.13. The firm has a market cap of $300.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola
In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,987,070.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,014,029 shares of company stock valued at $581,682,074 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Argus increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.
View Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.