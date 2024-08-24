Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys Shares of 9,834 Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 449.1% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA DFLV traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,950. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $30.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

