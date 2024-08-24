Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Grows Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,952 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,793 shares of company stock worth $1,260,106. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Loop Capital dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.71.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $289.52. 2,145,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,554,448. The firm has a market cap of $208.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.00.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

