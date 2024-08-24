Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Grows Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,229 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 75 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target (up from $508.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $505.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 15,202 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.00, for a total value of $7,555,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,767,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 15,202 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.00, for a total value of $7,555,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,767,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $2,689,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,320,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,065 shares of company stock worth $22,731,946. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $481.24. 999,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,800. The company has a market capitalization of $124.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.04. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.83 and a 1 year high of $510.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.