Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Grows Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Aflac by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 298,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,604,000 after buying an additional 100,937 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE AFL traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,683. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $72.95 and a 1 year high of $107.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.76.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

