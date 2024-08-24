Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,456 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,481,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,723,000 after purchasing an additional 735,753 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,334,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,422,000 after acquiring an additional 767,101 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,036,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,150,000 after purchasing an additional 896,186 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after buying an additional 138,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,871,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,964,000 after buying an additional 617,495 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BSCR traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $19.60. 1,174,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,764. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

