Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $14.59 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,811 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.9% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.9% in the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.02. 5,418,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,195,282. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $234.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.47.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

