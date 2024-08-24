Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Increases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $171.22. 4,058,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,834,152. General Electric has a 1-year low of $84.42 and a 1-year high of $177.20. The company has a market capitalization of $187.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.39 and its 200 day moving average is $161.35.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

