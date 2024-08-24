Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Increases Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,014 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock traded up $6.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.79. 3,421,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556,429. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.29. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $192.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

