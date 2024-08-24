Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases 35,841 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 126.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,841 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,214.1% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 257,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,739,000 after acquiring an additional 237,934 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $878,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 155,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $16,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $16,320,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,259 shares of company stock valued at $37,948,393. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,771,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,597,829. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $171.89. The company has a market capitalization of $399.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.62.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.95.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

