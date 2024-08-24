Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 835 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

PH traded up $6.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $593.82. 492,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $538.48 and its 200 day moving average is $538.17. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $594.10.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

PH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.14.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

