Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 161 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Atlas Brown Inc. cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:VFree Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,220 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,906 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,361,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the second quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 2,901 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $267.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $490.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.99 and a 200 day moving average of $273.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.78 and a 12 month high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:VGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.50.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

