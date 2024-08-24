Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP) Director Sells C$253,500.00 in Stock

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) Director Mohammad Hadi Abassi sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total value of C$253,500.00.

Shares of CVE AEP opened at C$1.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 4.16. Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.70. The stock has a market cap of C$75.67 million, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.43.

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Atlas Engineered Products had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of C$9.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. will post 0.040037 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Atlas Engineered Products to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Atlas Engineered Products from C$2.20 to C$2.10 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Clarus Securities raised shares of Atlas Engineered Products to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

