Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,678 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.05.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $136,499.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,256,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,931 shares of company stock valued at $9,537,781. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock traded up $5.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $255.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,413,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,903. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.50. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The stock has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

