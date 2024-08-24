Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Raised to C$12.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on APR.UN. Raymond James cut their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.50.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Trading Up 1.2 %

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

TSE APR.UN opened at C$11.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$542.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.91. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a twelve month low of C$9.69 and a twelve month high of C$11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.19.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

