Avalanche Reaches Market Cap of $11.21 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 24th. Avalanche has a market cap of $11.21 billion and approximately $411.55 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $27.69 or 0.00043143 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 35.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00007708 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00013477 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000579 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 444,837,918 coins and its circulating supply is 404,834,818 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

