Avalon Capital Management Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Avalon Capital Management increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 4.3% of Avalon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,408,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,195,282. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $234.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.79 and its 200 day moving average is $212.16.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

