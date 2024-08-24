Avalon Capital Management Has $2.32 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Avalon Capital Management decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.7% of Avalon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.7 %

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,362,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,574,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $165.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.54 and a 200 day moving average of $104.60.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.