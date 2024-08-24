Avalon Capital Management Has $3.08 Million Stake in TCW Transform Systems ETF (BATS:NETZ)

Avalon Capital Management increased its position in TCW Transform Systems ETF (BATS:NETZ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. TCW Transform Systems ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Avalon Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in TCW Transform Systems ETF were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 36,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF in the 4th quarter worth $206,000.

BATS:NETZ traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.54. 4,129 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.48. The firm has a market cap of $123.78 million, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from TCW Transform Systems ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF (NETZ) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 95.44m in AUM and 25 holdings. NETZ is an actively managed portfolio of US equities that are considered to be driving and benefiting from the energy transformation NETZ was launched on Feb 2, 2022 and is managed by Engine No.

