Avalon Capital Management Has $5.88 Million Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Avalon Capital Management decreased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,088 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for 1.9% of Avalon Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 294.1% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMH traded up $5.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.39. 6,922,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,520,102. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.25 and its 200 day moving average is $232.86. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $136.10 and a 1-year high of $283.07.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

