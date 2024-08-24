Avalon Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Avalon Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLH. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,103,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,081,000 after acquiring an additional 142,063 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,707,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,959 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,673,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,695,000 after buying an additional 1,657,016 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,304,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,731,000 after buying an additional 86,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 171.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,761,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,978,000 after buying an additional 1,111,995 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.99. The company had a trading volume of 344,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,323. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $110.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.44.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

