Avalon Capital Management Invests $234,000 in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

Avalon Capital Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Avalon Capital Management owned 0.14% of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 382.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 233,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,708,000 after buying an additional 184,807 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,497,000. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 220.1% during the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 56,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 39,135 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,092,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA NLR traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.46. 36,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,786. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.53 and its 200-day moving average is $78.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.90. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $62.39 and a 52-week high of $89.36.

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

