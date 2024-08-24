Avalon Capital Management Reduces Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Avalon Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 90,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA AOR traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.28. The stock had a trading volume of 116,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,110. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $47.56 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.47.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

