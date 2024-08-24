Avalon Capital Management Takes Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Avalon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. Avalon Capital Management owned about 0.13% of iShares Asia 50 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIA. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 230,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 70,559 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 147.2% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 214,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 127,571 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $6,847,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,177,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AIA traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.32. 40,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,842. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.46. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $52.02 and a 52 week high of $71.95. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

