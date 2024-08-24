Avitas Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,174 Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Global-E Online by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 360.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global-E Online in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLBE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Global-E Online from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Global-E Online from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on Global-E Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.82.
Global-E Online Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of GLBE stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $34.91. The company had a trading volume of 607,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,123. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.01. Global-E Online Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $42.88.
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 20.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.
About Global-E Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global-E Online
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.