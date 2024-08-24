Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $434,000 Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth about $7,017,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,403,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $965,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,666,000.

Shares of IBIT stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.28. 51,673,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,312,410. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.92. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $41.99.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

