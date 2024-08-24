Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 144 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Impinj by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Impinj by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

In other Impinj news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.10, for a total transaction of $153,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,197,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,514,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Miron Washington sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total value of $222,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 571 shares in the company, valued at $84,530.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.10, for a total transaction of $153,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,197,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,514,591.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,049,804 shares of company stock valued at $160,805,643 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.10.

Impinj Stock Performance

NASDAQ PI traded up $5.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.67. 211,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,219. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.66 and its 200-day moving average is $142.15. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.39 and a 1 year high of $181.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -467.63 and a beta of 1.78.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. Impinj had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

