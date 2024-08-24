Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 93 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,407 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 37.2% in the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 5,040 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 192,901 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $51,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 53,028 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $14,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $7.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.63. 2,507,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,233. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.58 and its 200-day moving average is $254.24. The company has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

