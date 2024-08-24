B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Posts Earnings Results

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $8.45 million during the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BOSC opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $4.16.

Separately, ThinkEquity started coverage on B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

