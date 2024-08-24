B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $498.60

Shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 498.60 ($6.48) and traded as high as GBX 563 ($7.32). B.P. Marsh & Partners shares last traded at GBX 557.50 ($7.24), with a volume of 21,300 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on B.P. Marsh & Partners from GBX 560 ($7.28) to GBX 625 ($8.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get B.P. Marsh & Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on B.P. Marsh & Partners

B.P. Marsh & Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

B.P. Marsh & Partners Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £204.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 486.84 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 533.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 499.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 21.03 and a current ratio of 52.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a GBX 5.36 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from B.P. Marsh & Partners’s previous dividend of $2.68. B.P. Marsh & Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1,052.63%.

Insider Activity at B.P. Marsh & Partners

In related news, insider Daniel Topping acquired 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 558 ($7.25) per share, for a total transaction of £6,762.96 ($8,787.63). 83.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.