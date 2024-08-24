Banana Gun (BANANA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $177.28 Million

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last seven days, Banana Gun has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Banana Gun token can currently be bought for approximately $51.63 or 0.00080591 BTC on exchanges. Banana Gun has a market capitalization of $177.28 million and approximately $56.36 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Banana Gun Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,703,960 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,433,411 tokens. Banana Gun’s official website is bananagun.io. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot.

Buying and Selling Banana Gun

Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,703,960.48466454 with 3,433,410.64791425 in circulation.

