Banana Gun (BANANA) Price Tops $51.18

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Banana Gun has a market cap of $175.72 million and approximately $62.96 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banana Gun token can currently be purchased for about $51.18 or 0.00079737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Banana Gun has traded 17% lower against the dollar.

Banana Gun Token Profile

Banana Gun Token Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,703,960 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,433,411 tokens. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot. The official website for Banana Gun is bananagun.io.

Buying and Selling Banana Gun

Buying and Selling Banana Gun

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banana Gun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banana Gun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banana Gun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banana Gun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

