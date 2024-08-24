Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Trading Down 2.9%

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $55.65 and last traded at $56.00. 121,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 367,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.68.

BMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported ($4.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($5.50). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Banco Macro had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 37.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Macro S.A. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.798 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Macro’s previous monthly dividend of $1.74. This represents a $21.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 40.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,236,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at about $23,994,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the second quarter worth about $12,326,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter worth about $9,038,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 165,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69,494 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

