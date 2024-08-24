Bank of Stockton Purchases 174 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Netflix were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in Netflix by 112.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,114.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,114.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,700 shares of company stock worth $98,283,982. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $686.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,354,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $295.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $658.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $626.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $711.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus raised their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $681.21.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

