Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Has $420,000 Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lessened its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,416 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,498 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.3% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 141.6% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.36.

Shares of TNDM stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.60. The company had a trading volume of 882,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.28. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.19.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.63 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 41.54% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

